News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

By REDIFF MONEY
July 03, 2024 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten days before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a heartwarming event at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

Nitaben and Mukeshbhai hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar, a town located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures glimpses from the event:

 

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani arrive to bless the couples.

 

IMAGE: The venue for the mass wedding gets ready. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A close up of the gifts that the couples received: The mangalsutra, wedding rings, anklets, toe and ear rings and, of course. the garland.

 

IMAGE: The wedding ceremony begins.

 

IMAGE: A bride is seen recording her special day. Who wouldn't?

 

IMAGE: Garlands are exchanged.

 

IMAGE: 'Maang mein sindoor bhar diya jayein!'

 

IMAGE: Nitaben made sure to bless each couple for their happy future.

 

IMAGE: What's the serious discussion at this happy moment, we wonder.

 

IMAGE: Nitaben and Mukeshbhai, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Shloka an Anant Ambani with the newly weds.
We wish every couple a Healthy and Lovely Future.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MONEY
 
Print this article
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani
Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani
Kill Review
Kill Review
FIR against UP satsang organisers; toll rises to 121
FIR against UP satsang organisers; toll rises to 121
After The Tragedy In Hathras
After The Tragedy In Hathras
Should You Take A Loan Against MFs?
Should You Take A Loan Against MFs?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Will Get Married On...

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Will Get Married On...

Radhika Merchant, Ambani Bride

Radhika Merchant, Ambani Bride

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances