An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

Ten days before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a heartwarming event at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

Nitaben and Mukeshbhai hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar, a town located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures glimpses from the event:

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani arrive to bless the couples.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The venue for the mass wedding gets ready.

IMAGE: A close up of the gifts that the couples received: The mangalsutra, wedding rings, anklets, toe and ear rings and, of course. the garland.

IMAGE: The wedding ceremony begins.

IMAGE: A bride is seen recording her special day. Who wouldn't?

IMAGE: Garlands are exchanged.

IMAGE: 'Maang mein sindoor bhar diya jayein!'

IMAGE: Nitaben made sure to bless each couple for their happy future.

IMAGE: What's the serious discussion at this happy moment, we wonder.

IMAGE: Nitaben and Mukeshbhai, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Shloka an Anant Ambani with the newly weds.

We wish every couple a Healthy and Lovely Future.