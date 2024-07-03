An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

Ten days before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a heartwarming event at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.
Nitaben and Mukeshbhai hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar, a town located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures glimpses from the event:
IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani arrive to bless the couples.
IMAGE: The venue for the mass wedding gets ready. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: A close up of the gifts that the couples received: The mangalsutra, wedding rings, anklets, toe and ear rings and, of course. the garland.
IMAGE: The wedding ceremony begins.
IMAGE: A bride is seen recording her special day. Who wouldn't?
IMAGE: Garlands are exchanged.
IMAGE: 'Maang mein sindoor bhar diya jayein!'
IMAGE: Nitaben made sure to bless each couple for their happy future.
IMAGE: What's the serious discussion at this happy moment, we wonder.
IMAGE: Nitaben and Mukeshbhai, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Shloka an Anant Ambani with the newly weds.
We wish every couple a Healthy and Lovely Future.