Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?

Radhika Merchant's style choices are as news worthy as her love story with Anant Ambani.

One wouldn't be surprised if all the outfits she wore at the three-day, pre-wedding, festivities in Jamnagar make it to every bride's checklist.

Her style has caught everyone's eye and she has given enough outfit inspiration to last us an entire year. Time to take notes!

IMAGE: Papa-in-law-to-be Mukesh Ambani ki pari? She has her princess moment in ivory.

Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nita Ambani's got tough competition!

Radhika's Dolce Gabbana dress was paired with a hat to match and was put together by Rhea Kapoor and fashion stylist Shereen.

IMAGE: She shines brighter than the cluster of diamonds around her neck.

IMAGE: Remember the time Blake Lively wore this Atelier Versace dress to co-host the Met Gala?

IMAGE: The pinkish-bronze swathed, strapless dress came with a satin train.

IMAGE: Which to-be bride wouldn't like to wear gold? And, for that matter, diamonds?