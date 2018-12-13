First look: Isha Ambani weds Anand Piramal

December 13, 2018 09:20 IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal look so cute together.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wed on December 12 at Antilia, tyhe bride's home, in Mumbai. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's only daughter, wed Anand Piramal, Dr Swati and Ajay Piramal's only son, on Wednesday, December 12, evening.

The wedding took place at Antilia on Peddar Road in south Mumbai, the Ambanis's 27-storey home.

600 guests, including the biggest names in politics, business, Bollywood and sports, attended the ceremonies.

IMAGE: Isha and Anand wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Isha looked stunning in a golden lehenga, Anand wore a beige sherwani.

'Here comes the millennial bride. But with her tradition and values in place', Isha's stylist Ami Patel posted on Instagram.

Isha wore an embellished lehenga with a full sleeved choli designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding.

'Congratulations my darling Isha, may you continue to shine and dazzle the world with your charm sweetness and love', Ami congratulated the bride.