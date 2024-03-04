All Eyes On Isha Ambani

At Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Isha Ambani Piramal looked positively stunning.

She brimmed with excitement in her high-end designer wear as she celebrated the happy couple in style.

She paired each look with soft evening make-up, minimal jewellery and her radiant smile.

IMAGE: Her custom Louis Vuitton dress was embellished with tiny pearls.

Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: It came with a sheer bodice and an attached A-line skirt.

IMAGE: Her second look was a black Chanel sleeveless floor-length dress.

IMAGE: Isha was subtle elegance redefined in a shoulder-baring peach gown with a lovely satin pink flowing cape.

IMAGE: A pearl choker, matching earrings and a chunky kada, complete the look.

IMAGE: Her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, match their cute mamma.