ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case

ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2025 14:27 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the chit fund company premises of Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the movie L2: Empuraan, as part of an alleged Rs 1,000 crore foreign exchange violation case, official sources said.

IMAGE: Mohanlal in movie L2: Empuraan. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The searches are being undertaken at five premises in various states, including in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala), under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

The action is being undertaken against Gopalan and his company Sree Gopalan chit and Finance Co. Ltd. for alleged FEMA violations of Rs 1,000 crore with certain NRIs and some related "unauthorised" transactions, the sources.

 

The agency is also understood to be analysing some "cheating" cases against the company for possible investigation under the anti-money laundering law.

L2: Empuraan, the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal recently expressed regret over the raging row and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.  

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
