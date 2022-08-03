News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?

Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 03, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The celebs stepped up their style game at the FDCI India Couture Week. 

Now, it's your turn to select your favourite showstopper. 

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram
 

Malaika Arora walked the ramp in a sheer, sparkling gown completely covered in sequins for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Think Malaika's take on the naked trend worked?  

 

 

Shilpa Shetty dressed her fabulous bod in an exquisite Dolly J gown with strategic cutouts and faux feathers. 

Her ensemble had pockets too, paving way for a new trend in party wear. 

Will the actress get your vote for looking like a diva on the runway?   

 

 

Aditi Rao Hydari embraced minimalistic bridal fashion in a muted gold lehenga and moss green dupatta by Anju Modi

Did she leave you impressed with her traditional avatar?

 

 

Rashmika Madanna gave fans a memorable ramp walk in a dazzling floral lehenga by Varun Bahl

Doesn't she look absolutely stunning in red? 

 

 

Sara Ali Khan looked regal in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga inspired by French heritage and design. 

While she was trolled for her ramp walk, there was no doubt she brought the wow factor to FDCI. 

What do you think of her gorgeous look? 

Dear readers, who wooed you? And who failed to impress? 

Take the poll given below and let us know. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
J J Valaya's Collection Is Just WOW!
J J Valaya's Collection Is Just WOW!
Magical Lehengas, Stunning Saris
Magical Lehengas, Stunning Saris
Sindhu reflects on India's defeat in Mixed Team final
Sindhu reflects on India's defeat in Mixed Team final
An Update On Rohit's Injury
An Update On Rohit's Injury
School's Final Goodbye To Warrior
School's Final Goodbye To Warrior
'Want A Rs 10 Cr Corpus In 10 Years'
'Want A Rs 10 Cr Corpus In 10 Years'

More like this

DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace

DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace

Guru, Arjun Or Farhan... Who's Best In Black?

Guru, Arjun Or Farhan... Who's Best In Black?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances