Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?

The celebs stepped up their style game at the FDCI India Couture Week.

Now, it's your turn to select your favourite showstopper.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Malaika Arora walked the ramp in a sheer, sparkling gown completely covered in sequins for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Think Malaika's take on the naked trend worked?

Shilpa Shetty dressed her fabulous bod in an exquisite Dolly J gown with strategic cutouts and faux feathers.

Her ensemble had pockets too, paving way for a new trend in party wear.

Will the actress get your vote for looking like a diva on the runway?

Aditi Rao Hydari embraced minimalistic bridal fashion in a muted gold lehenga and moss green dupatta by Anju Modi.

Did she leave you impressed with her traditional avatar?

Rashmika Madanna gave fans a memorable ramp walk in a dazzling floral lehenga by Varun Bahl.

Doesn't she look absolutely stunning in red?

Sara Ali Khan looked regal in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga inspired by French heritage and design.

While she was trolled for her ramp walk, there was no doubt she brought the wow factor to FDCI.

What do you think of her gorgeous look?

Dear readers, who wooed you? And who failed to impress?

Take the poll given below and let us know.