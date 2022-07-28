News
Malaika's Sheer, Sparkling Look!

Malaika's Sheer, Sparkling Look!

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 28, 2022 14:19 IST
The peekaboo trend is here to stay.

What's peekaboo, you wonder? It's a sheer gown under which a body suit is worn.

And Malaika Arora, by adopting this style at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week, proved there's no better way to set the ramp on fire.

She showed off her toned figure in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna peekaboo gown that glittered with a million sequins.

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Malaika shows just how you can layer sheer outfits with bodysuits. 

The look is high on drama and great for the ramp, the red carpet or a party. 

 

 

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna found the perfect muse in Malaika for their collection, Fibonacci

 

 

Aishwarya Sushmita looked spectacular in a red figure-flattering look. The sequins added the much needed dash of glamour. 

 

 

The designers used hand-embroidered origami and their dazzling outfits featured a combination of cutwork, crystals and tassels. 

 

 

 'Wearable art.' That's what they call their creations. What do you think?

 

 

This two-tone gown contrasts the brightness of day with the deep, dark midnight sky. 

Rediff Get Ahead
