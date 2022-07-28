News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?

Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 28, 2022 15:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

While J J Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl embraced maximalist dressing, Anju Modi took the road less travelled -- that's what her FDCI India Couture Week collection was also aptly called. 

She drew inspiration from her journeys across the world, from beautiful valleys and majestic mountains. 

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari's muted gold lehenga and moss green dupatta -- both showcased traditional gold embroidery -- were a nod to comfort and minimalistic fashion.

 

 

Unlike many brides, Aditi only wore a few pieces of jewellery that followed the traditional tone of the outfit. 

 

 

Anju Modi's collection was meant to make people pause, take a moment to reflect, learn and grow. 

 

 

While the model wore the sari with a polka-dotted, high-slit skirt, it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.  

 

 

Architecture, poetry, mythology and literature inspired the collection, which featured a muted colour palette.  

 

 

Isn't this elegant all-beige look an interesting option for a daytime function?

 

 

A noteworthy lesson in couple dressing for the upcoming festive season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris
Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris
Hina's Cool Green Monsoon Style
Hina's Cool Green Monsoon Style
Kriti Looks SPECTACULAR In Black!
Kriti Looks SPECTACULAR In Black!
Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
SEE: Indian Flag hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham
SEE: Indian Flag hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham

More like this

Malaika's Sheer, Sparkling Look!

Malaika's Sheer, Sparkling Look!

The Magic Minutes Before A Fashion Show

The Magic Minutes Before A Fashion Show

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances