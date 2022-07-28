Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?

While J J Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl embraced maximalist dressing, Anju Modi took the road less travelled -- that's what her FDCI India Couture Week collection was also aptly called.
She drew inspiration from her journeys across the world, from beautiful valleys and majestic mountains.
Showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari's muted gold lehenga and moss green dupatta -- both showcased traditional gold embroidery -- were a nod to comfort and minimalistic fashion.
Unlike many brides, Aditi only wore a few pieces of jewellery that followed the traditional tone of the outfit.
Anju Modi's collection was meant to make people pause, take a moment to reflect, learn and grow.
While the model wore the sari with a polka-dotted, high-slit skirt, it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Architecture, poetry, mythology and literature inspired the collection, which featured a muted colour palette.
Isn't this elegant all-beige look an interesting option for a daytime function?
A noteworthy lesson in couple dressing for the upcoming festive season.