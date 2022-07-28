Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?

While J J Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl embraced maximalist dressing, Anju Modi took the road less travelled -- that's what her FDCI India Couture Week collection was also aptly called.

She drew inspiration from her journeys across the world, from beautiful valleys and majestic mountains.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari's muted gold lehenga and moss green dupatta -- both showcased traditional gold embroidery -- were a nod to comfort and minimalistic fashion.

Unlike many brides, Aditi only wore a few pieces of jewellery that followed the traditional tone of the outfit.

Anju Modi's collection was meant to make people pause, take a moment to reflect, learn and grow.

While the model wore the sari with a polka-dotted, high-slit skirt, it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Architecture, poetry, mythology and literature inspired the collection, which featured a muted colour palette.

Isn't this elegant all-beige look an interesting option for a daytime function?

A noteworthy lesson in couple dressing for the upcoming festive season.