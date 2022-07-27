News
Hot Debut! Rashmika Slays In Red

Hot Debut! Rashmika Slays In Red

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 27, 2022 13:43 IST
Rashmika Mandanna gives fans a memorable ramp walk as she makes her debut at the FDCI India Couture Week.  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Varun Bahl's muse, Rashmika Mandanna, dazzles in a deep red floral lehenga adorned with multicoloured sequins, beads and crystals.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Bahl/Instagram

She wears her hair down in relaxed beach waves and finishes off the look with a matching choli and a diamond choker.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

New Leaf -- that's what the collection is titled -- welcomes people to a wonderful world inspired by elements from Nature. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

The designer plays around with feathers, sequins and fabrics such as silk and velvet.  

Model Alesia Raut's pale green lehenga feature upcycled patchwork embroidery.

Those bright red pops of colour are like sprinkles of magic. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

What a beautiful sari to wear to a party, a wedding or a special evening out.

Gems, beads, 3D embroidered flowers and leaves engage beautifully with each other across the gauzy garment. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Are flowers and sheer meant just for women?

Bahl answers that as he dresses his male models in floral suits and lace tops. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

A choli styled like a corset, an asymmetrical lehenga inspired by the flamenco skirt and a choker in green and red... this model has found her own beat.  

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
