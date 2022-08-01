News
When Sara's In A Royal Mood...

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: August 01, 2022 13:43 IST
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she walked the FDCI runway in a dreamy, midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Falguni and Shane Peacock's Love Forever collection took inspiration from French heritage and design.

The designers dressed Sara in a blue lehenga adorned with crystals and sequins.

It was an apt choice for the actress is a globe trotter at heart who, given an opportunity, would pick up her bags and be off on her world wanderings.

 

 

Wrap it around your shoulders and hold it together with a brooch.... that's an interesting, non-traditional way of wearing a dupatta.

 

 

The Love Forever collection was inspired by French tapestry art work created through the Renaissance. At the same time, it doffed its hat to the feathery new trend that's claiming the ramp.

 

 

Models showed off lehengas with elaborate embroidery and feathered details.

The beautiful beadwork at the hemline of the choli is a touch you'll want to see in your wardrobe as well.

 

 

The lehengas had a very Western, ballroom gown look.

 

 

For the brides who love the colour red.

 

 

The Designers. Their Muse.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
