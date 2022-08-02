DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace

Rajkummar Rao showed up on the FDCI ramp for designer Anamika Khanna in a distressed pantsuit and a tiered diamond necklace that ended up becoming a conversation starter.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Showstopper Rajkummar Rao introduces designer Anamika Khanna to the audience.

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend needs to think again!

The actor, who modelled a distressed black pantsuit with floral motifs, also wore a bridal neckpiece from Birdhichand's all-new luxury collection.

Like Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar doesn't mind wearing a statement piece or two.

The collection highlighted deconstruction and pattern-making techniques.





Elements from tribal India were lent a touch of the modern.

The designer played around with a colour palette of sombre black, ivory, powerful red and emerald.

There was a generous use of pearls in each of the outfits.

A model presents a bodysuit, paired with black stockings and a shredded jacket.