DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 02, 2022 17:44 IST
Rajkummar Rao showed up on the FDCI ramp for designer Anamika Khanna in a distressed pantsuit and a tiered diamond necklace that ended up becoming a conversation starter. 

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Showstopper Rajkummar Rao introduces designer Anamika Khanna to the audience. 

 

 

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend needs to think again! 
The actor, who modelled a distressed black pantsuit with floral motifs, also wore a bridal neckpiece from Birdhichand's all-new luxury collection.
Like Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar doesn't mind wearing a statement piece or two.

 

 

The collection highlighted deconstruction and pattern-making techniques. 

 

 

Elements from tribal India were lent a touch of the modern. 

 

 

The designer played around with a colour palette of sombre black, ivory, powerful red and emerald. 

 

 

There was a generous use of pearls in each of the outfits. 

 

 

A model presents a bodysuit, paired with black stockings and a shredded jacket.  

