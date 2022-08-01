Guru, Arjun Or Farhan... Who's Best In Black?

Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar or Guru Randhawa... who's your favourite?

IMAGE: Designer Kunal Rawal with his forever muse Arjun Kapoor.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor is not scared of jewellery, as this gorgeous neckpiece shows.

The actor, whose film Ek Villain Returns released last week to unimpressed reviews, seems to have moved on and was all smiles on the FDCI India Couture Week runway for best friend and designer Kunal Rawal.

Clad in black from head to toe, Arjun was a fine example of how to take advantage of the monochromatic trend.

IMAGE: Loved Guru Randhawa's songs? Now it's time to say something about his sense of style.

Guru Randhawa opened the show for designer Siddartha Tytler in a velvet jacket that was inspired by Chinese dragons.

Matching velvet pants and a charcoal grey t-shirt completed the look.

Does it make you sing 'Tenu suit suit karda, Randhawa'?

IMAGE: And here's a very different Chinese-inspired outfit.

Farhan Akhtar, who turned showstopper for Siddhartha Tytler, wore a zipped-up kurta that denoted the beautiful concept of Shan Shui -- meaning landscape in Chinese.

The embroidery on the outfit was inspired by China's hills, rivers and flora.

Plus, Farhan's letting his hair curl out.

All in all, that's a totally swoon-worthy look.

IMAGE: And there's Siddhartha Tytler with his showstoppers, Guru and Farhan.

Which look do you like best?

Who stole your heart with his style? Who failed to impress?

Take the poll given below and let us know.