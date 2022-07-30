SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear

What better way to celebrate 10 years of The Mijwan Couture Show than with a spectacular collection that focused its attention on chikankari embroidery?

The annual fundraiser, inspired by the village where late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi -- and Shabana Azmi's father -- was born, helps raise funds to empower women and girl children in India.

Deepika, who turned showstopper for Mijwan in 2018, returned this year with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Designer Manish Malhotra continued his love affair with beads, feathers and all things bling.

Ranveer Singh's black kurta was a perfect background for the exquisite white embroidery.

Deepika Padukone was a vision in an ivory, intricately embroidered lehenga.

It came with a matching choli and flowing cape.

The outfits had a contemporary feel but drew inspiration from tradition.

Many of the outfits were embellished with faux feathers.

Dupattas were styled as trains or capes.

White dominated the colour scheme, though there was a play on pastels as well.

The designer also sent out models dressed in black from head-to-toe.

Can you imagine the number of beads and sequins that were used in this outfit?

Check out the variations in the blouses and the stunning embroidery on the lehengas.

The designer and his showstoppers along with the team at Mijwan.