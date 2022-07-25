JJ Valaya's Collection Is Just WOW!

J J Valaya's high-energy show at FDCI Couture Week had what all brides dream of donning on their W-Day: Luxurious fabrics, sophisticated details, zany prints and the designer's timeless, much-loved embroidery finish.

Indeed it was couture in all its glory, and the collection titled Alma -- meaning 'soul' in Spanish -- marked 30 years of the JJ Valaya label and drew inspiration from Spain.

Flamboyant and larger-than-life, the collection mirrored Valaya's bold dramatic design sentiments.

'Oh, the thrill of being back on the ramp,' JJ noted emotionally on Instagram. 'Being back home... Being back where I truly belong.'

Imagine saying your vows in this rich red lehenga that has a daring flamenco air to it.

Each outfit had its own little story. And the red flowers on the head added a quirky romantic touch.

JJ wholeheartedly embraced maximalism. Even the more sedate ivory lehengas came with elaborate embroidery, heavy two-kg jewellery and plenty of pizzazz.

The glamorous make up, with the hint of sparkle and shine worked beautifully with the opulent lehenga and striking belt.

JJ's trademark Chevron printed sari, was paired with a matching sequin, matador-esque jacket and a splash of red.

This pattern is also inspired by a detail common to two of his personal favourites, the palaces of Rajasthan and the Art Deco movement.

Dupattas made way for jackets and the designer didn't hesitate to add a royal note of black to the collection.

This fantastically elegant embroidered jacket is again inspired by a matador's chaquetilla or short jacket.

In this collection, JJ continued his flirtation with prints, but achieved a regal touch to the look with those extravagant embroidered blouses.