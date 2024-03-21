Malaika Or Janhvi: Who Is The Hottest? Vote Now!

Almost all the celebs who walked the ramp at LFW x FDCI made a big splash at the recently concluded fashion week.

But who managed to ace it? Let us know by taking the poll at the bottom of the page.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Thoda sharmana, thoda ada and plenty of desi swag! Malaika Arora enticed as's showstopper in a lehenga 'steeped in regal allure and floral poetry'.But is her traditional attire worthy of earning the top spot in this poll?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Confident, sassy, regal!'s showstopper, Janhvi Kapoor, sparkled in maroon.She gave statement accessories a miss and kept the focus on the outfit.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh painted the ramp purple with her Arvind Ampula embroidered lehenga that came with a halter neck choli.A strappy back and centre-parted hair added to the charm, but is it enough to win you over?



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan looked straight out of a fairy tale in this voluminous silver Varun Chakilam skirt-choli combo with 3D flowers.Glittering eye make-up and glossy lips added to her overall look.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Tarzan, your Jane is here! Sakshi Bhati 's modern-day muse, Shruti Haasan, showed up in an outfit inspired by Nature.Decked in green and blooms, vines and mirror work, she matched the silhouette with her gorgeous, glowing skin.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Diana Penty shimmered in silver as Charu and Vasundhara 's leading lady and reminded everyone who saw her that she can still make the cut as an international model.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram IMAGE: Rajdeep Ranawat 's showstopper Divya Khosla was bewitching in black and gold.A showstealer, she added a touch of romance to her look with red lips.

Take the poll given below and let us know which celeb floored you.