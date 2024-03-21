News
Malaika Or Janhvi: Who Is The Hottest? Vote Now!

Malaika Or Janhvi: Who Is The Hottest? Vote Now!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 21, 2024 11:54 IST
Almost all the celebs who walked the ramp at LFW x FDCI made a big splash at the recently concluded fashion week. 

But who managed to ace it? Let us know by taking the poll at the bottom of the page. 

IMAGE: Thoda sharmana, thoda ada and plenty of desi swag! Malaika Arora enticed as Anushree Reddy's showstopper in a lehenga 'steeped in regal allure and floral poetry'.  
But is her traditional attire worthy of earning the top spot in this poll?
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Confident, sassy, regal! Kalki Fashion's showstopper, Janhvi Kapoor, sparkled in maroon.
She gave statement accessories a miss and kept the focus on the outfit.   
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh painted the ramp purple with her Arvind Ampula embroidered lehenga that came with a halter neck choli.
A strappy back and centre-parted hair added to the charm, but is it enough to win you over? 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan looked straight out of a fairy tale in this voluminous silver Varun Chakilam skirt-choli combo with 3D flowers. 
Glittering eye make-up and glossy lips added to her overall look. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Tarzan, your Jane is here! Sakshi Bhati's modern-day muse, Shruti Haasan, showed up in an outfit inspired by Nature. 
Decked in green and blooms, vines and mirror work, she matched the silhouette with her gorgeous, glowing skin. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty shimmered in silver as Charu and Vasundhara's leading lady and reminded everyone who saw her that she can still make the cut as an international model. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rajdeep Ranawat's showstopper Divya Khosla was bewitching in black and gold. 
A showstealer, she added a touch of romance to her look with red lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Take the poll given below and let us know which celeb floored you. 

REDIFF STYLE
