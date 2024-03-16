In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.

It's a noisy, messy fittings session.

'There should be some time to grab a quick bite,' the model thinks, while answering an urgent phone call.

Her fingers then quickly scan the ubiquitous instrument for unread messages.

But hey, it's time for rehearsals. Followed by a fresh coat of make-up. And change of outfit.

'You're up next!' The choreographer yells on the talkie.

And it all unfolds in a matter of seconds -- the months of anticipation, the rigorous diet and fitness schedule, the pain of perseverance, the nervous excitement as you wait for your turn in the wings...

Before the curtains rise for yet another show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai, a team of able artistes, tireless models and crew members mumble a silent prayer... that it all goes smoothly.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani brings you unfiltered moments of chaos, hard work and confidence behind designer Rajdeep Ranawat's show.



All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar is ready backstage. The actor walked for designer Rajdeep Ranawat as his showstopper.

IMAGE: All she needs is a touch of magic to complete her bewitching black and gold look.

IMAGE: Sonalika Sahay doesn't let the chaos stop her from taking a selfie with Sushant Divgikar.

IMAGE: Her eyes capture the camera as she waits for her turn on the ramp.

IMAGE: Designer Rajdeep Ranawat (in the printed tee) makes sure Meenakshi Rathore looks perfect in his outfit.

IMAGE: At fashion week, there is no such thing as 'too many hands'. You have to surrender yourself to the artistes who know it all.

IMAGE: Dayanna Erappa pauses for a quick snap. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

IMAGE: Models return backstage after putting on a successful show.

IMAGE: How many ramps has Carol Gracias conquered with her poise? How many outfits has she presented to perfection? We've lost count :) And, we're sure, so has Carol.

IMAGE: And... lights out! Divya Khosla Kumar, the show stealer of the evening, looks pleased as she returns backstage.