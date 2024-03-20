Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim

For Shehnaaz Gill, 'every day is a fashion show'.
'The world is your runway,' says the actor, who rode the denim wave as she turned showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week.
She revived the sartorial staple in a baggy jumpsuit with an oversized jacket that slid down her shoulder as she underlined, once again, why denim continues to remain so fashion-forward.
How does walking on the ramp make Shehnaaz feel? She answers in the video below.
