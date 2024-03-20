News
Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim

Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim

By REDIFF STYLE
March 20, 2024 12:32 IST
For Shehnaaz Gill, 'every day is a fashion show'.

'The world is your runway,' says the actor, who rode the denim wave as she turned showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week. 

She revived the sartorial staple in a baggy jumpsuit with an oversized jacket that slid down her shoulder as she underlined, once again, why denim continues to remain so fashion-forward. 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz grabbed everyone's attention with the fierce stare and that pose. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The purple lips and tan boots gave the outfit an added edge.
The actor shares the stage with Diksha Khanna. 

 

How does walking on the ramp make Shehnaaz feel? She answers in the video below.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: This is just the collection that will make you reach out for that denim jacket in your wardrobe. 

 

IMAGE: Did the sari just get a denim makeover?

 

IMAGE: Model Nisha Yadav's dhoti style skirt came with a slit. 

REDIFF STYLE
