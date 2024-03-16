News
Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 16, 2024 16:22 IST
Be it the widower Bambi dressed in minis. Or freedom fighter Usha Mehta in khadi.

Sara Ali Khan can transform herself into the character she plays on screen quite convincingly.

At the Lakme Fashion Week, what everyone saw was the talent that is Sara Ali Khan -- a rare mix of beauty and young energy.

The chulbuli actor confessed it was 'nice to be Sara' for a change as she closed the show for Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakilam in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Sara took to the ramp in an ivory lehenga with floral designs, paired beautifully with a sweetheart choli.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Flaunting that hourglass bod, she gave the audience the jaw-dropping moment they were all waiting for.

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Varun's collection featured stunning ensembles for a young bridal party.

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Sizzling lehengas straight out of a Bollywood movie got an added twist with a contemporary veil. 

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Corset blouses seem to be in and are a great way to flaunt those fab shoulders.

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Varun Chakilam at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: The pretty showstopper poses with designer Varun Chakilam.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
