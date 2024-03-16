Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

Be it the widower Bambi dressed in minis. Or freedom fighter Usha Mehta in khadi.

Sara Ali Khan can transform herself into the character she plays on screen quite convincingly.

At the Lakme Fashion Week, what everyone saw was the talent that is Sara Ali Khan -- a rare mix of beauty and young energy.

The chulbuli actor confessed it was 'nice to be Sara' for a change as she closed the show for Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakilam in Mumbai.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara took to the ramp in an ivory lehenga with floral designs, paired beautifully with a sweetheart choli.

IMAGE: Flaunting that hourglass bod, she gave the audience the jaw-dropping moment they were all waiting for.

IMAGE: Varun's collection featured stunning ensembles for a young bridal party.

IMAGE: Sizzling lehengas straight out of a Bollywood movie got an added twist with a contemporary veil.

IMAGE: Corset blouses seem to be in and are a great way to flaunt those fab shoulders.

IMAGE: The pretty showstopper poses with designer Varun Chakilam.