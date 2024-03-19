News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Outfits So Outrageous That...

Outfits So Outrageous That...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 19, 2024 16:01 IST
The fashion students from Pearl Academy had one job to do -- use technology and consciousness to showcase a sustainable collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Titled First Cut, the show -- presented in association with the Fashion Design Council of India -- encouraged budding designers to let their creativity flow. And they did. 

If the Met Gala were to be hosted in India any time soon, some of these designs may find takers. But would the aam junta wear them?

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Summer is here! And these layers of covered clothing have claustrophobia written all over them. Unless, of course, the plan is to create a gender-neutral superhero to fight global warming.
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Perhaps this designer took the brief to 'think of the box' too literally.

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Hmm! Where would one wear this to?

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Wearing your heart on your sleeve is too GenY! How about wearing lips on your fingers? Or across your mask? Statement much!

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: No, that's not a pose... It looks like one of the models couldn't stand the outrageousness of the designs.

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Remember how you struggled to tie up your answer sheets after the last warning bell in an exam, while still pleading with the supervisor for a few extra seconds?
This one felt like a gentle reminder of that helpless moment when you have so much left to accomplish in such little time.

 

Students of Pearl Academy present their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Shh! Kuch na kaho (Don't say anything).
This is our cue to pack up and let the audience wonder about the purpose of these designs.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
