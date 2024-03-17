Malaika Arora's Spectacular Avatar

When was the last time you saw Malaika Arora go subtle?

Well, we just did, and it was a fabulous fashion moment indeed!

Anushree Reddy's muse showed up in a fabulous shade of sea green, representing a collection that 'pays homage to the timeless elegance and enchanting allure of the Princess of Nizam'.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Like a garden in full bloom...Malaika is proof that one can be enticing in a lehenga.

IMAGE: Every time she walks the ramp, there's a knock-'em-down kind of confidence that's hard to miss.

IMAGE: She'll make you blush with her swag and ada.

IMAGE: Such a pretty sight.

IMAGE: Model Candice Pinto went with delicate make-up and zero accessories so that her lehenga could shine.

IMAGE: The graceful beauty of these pastel saris and gorgeous blouses is hard to miss.

IMAGE: Model Reha Sukheja is a stunner in taupe.

IMAGE: A radiant Malaika shares the stage with the designer.