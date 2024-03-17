News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Malaika Arora's Spectacular Avatar

Malaika Arora's Spectacular Avatar

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 17, 2024 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When was the last time you saw Malaika Arora go subtle?  

Well, we just did, and it was a fabulous fashion moment indeed! 

Anushree Reddy's muse showed up in a fabulous shade of sea green, representing a collection that 'pays homage to the timeless elegance and enchanting allure of the Princess of Nizam'.

IMAGE: Like a garden in full bloom...
Malaika is proof that one can be enticing in a lehenga
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Every time she walks the ramp, there's a knock-'em-down kind of confidence that's hard to miss. 

 

IMAGE: She'll make you blush with her swag and ada

 

IMAGE: Such a pretty sight. 

 

IMAGE: Model Candice Pinto went with delicate make-up and zero accessories so that her lehenga could shine. 

 

IMAGE: The graceful beauty of these pastel saris and gorgeous blouses is hard to miss. 

 

IMAGE: Model Reha Sukheja is a stunner in taupe. 

 

IMAGE: A radiant Malaika shares the stage with the designer. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow
Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow
In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.
In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.
Kalki Sparkles In Gold
Kalki Sparkles In Gold
Indian Navy forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender
Indian Navy forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender
7-phase LS polls from April 19; courting on June 4
7-phase LS polls from April 19; courting on June 4
Indebted to MS Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin
Indebted to MS Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open

More like this

Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?

Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances