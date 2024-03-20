Bewitching Aditi!

The outfit took over 800 hours to create.

Its hand-embroidered jacket doubled up as an exquisite train.

And Aditi Rao Hydari made sure that all that effort was showcased beautifully as she walked in the purple sharara for Nirmooha.

The collection drew inspiration from the 'interconnected roots of trees and abstract patterns' found in Nature.

IMAGE: Aditi's message was loud and clear -- ditch the conventional black and opt for purple instead.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The glossy make-up and slicked back, messy hairdo, however, did little justice to Aditi's pretty face.



The designer dipped into a rich palette of colours that included peach fuzz, cool matcha, midnight plum, intense rust and grey. IMAGE: Which of these party-ready outfits would you pick?The designer dipped into a rich palette of colours that included peach fuzz, cool matcha, midnight plum, intense rust and grey.

IMAGE: Laid-back styles in lilac have made their way into men's wardrobes.

IMAGE: The collection had an old-world charm to it.

IMAGE: It also had modern touches like this high-slit dress that's so on trend.