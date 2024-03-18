News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya, The 'Not So Coy' Ramp Queen

Ananya, The 'Not So Coy' Ramp Queen

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
March 18, 2024 11:02 IST
From the nepo kid targeted by trolls on social media to an actor who's learning to prove her mettle, Ananya Panday has come a long way.

In 2023, Ananya joined Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol Devgan and Shraddha Kapoor as a Lakme brand ambassador.

On Sunday, the 25 year old walked for internationally-acclaimed Designer Rahul Mishra at the grand finale of India's biggest fashion event, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar captured the stunning show, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Ananya exudes confidence and panache in a backless embellished black mini. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: With her hair pulled back into a ponytail, Ananya made a showstopping entry in knee length boots.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Her statement earrings and assured demeanour received praise from the audience.

 

Watch: How Ananya owned the ramp.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Rahul Mishra's collection featured sculpted creations inspired by Nature's two Fs -- flora and fauna.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Sizzling options in silver and white were a nod to comfort and non-conventionalism.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: The interesting designs were nothing short of a walking art display.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Swimwear and lounge outfits were presented with quirksome jackets that included birds and floral cutouts.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: The diverting blend of fabrics with Nature-inspired concepts was the mainstay of the collection.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: Another fascinating use of geometry in fashion.

 

Ananya Pandey walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale

IMAGE: It's a wrap! Ananya lauds the designer and his team for putting together an amazing collection. 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
