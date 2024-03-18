Ananya, The 'Not So Coy' Ramp Queen

From the nepo kid targeted by trolls on social media to an actor who's learning to prove her mettle, Ananya Panday has come a long way.

In 2023, Ananya joined Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol Devgan and Shraddha Kapoor as a Lakme brand ambassador.

On Sunday, the 25 year old walked for internationally-acclaimed Designer Rahul Mishra at the grand finale of India's biggest fashion event, the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar captured the stunning show, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ananya exudes confidence and panache in a backless embellished black mini.

IMAGE: With her hair pulled back into a ponytail, Ananya made a showstopping entry in knee length boots.

IMAGE: Her statement earrings and assured demeanour received praise from the audience.

Watch: How Ananya owned the ramp.

IMAGE: Rahul Mishra's collection featured sculpted creations inspired by Nature's two Fs -- flora and fauna.

IMAGE: Sizzling options in silver and white were a nod to comfort and non-conventionalism.

IMAGE: The interesting designs were nothing short of a walking art display.

IMAGE: Swimwear and lounge outfits were presented with quirksome jackets that included birds and floral cutouts.

IMAGE: The diverting blend of fabrics with Nature-inspired concepts was the mainstay of the collection.

IMAGE: Another fascinating use of geometry in fashion.

IMAGE: It's a wrap! Ananya lauds the designer and his team for putting together an amazing collection.