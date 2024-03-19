News
Diana Will Seduce You In A Lehenga

Diana Will Seduce You In A Lehenga

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 19, 2024 12:30 IST
Girl crush alert! Diana Penty is here. 

Glowing, dazzling, shimmering in silver, she looked blingtastic in the Charu and Vasundhara outfit that made Farah Khan Kunder say, 'Ur an international model'. 

IMAGE: Who needs to show off jewellery when you have such a radiant personality?
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She looked divine in the gorgeous lehenga

 

IMAGE: Wearing her dupatta like a cape and her hair in a messy ponytail, she was the cynosure of all eyes. 

 

IMAGE: The collection was aptly titled Azura: Where Dreams Bloom

 

IMAGE: The outfits were made to resemble 'a poetic dance between architectural elegance and the enchanting beauty of blooming flowers'.

 

IMAGE: The colour palette ranged from off-whites and ivory to black. 

 

IMAGE: The designers take a bow with their beautiful muse. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
