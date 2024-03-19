Diana Will Seduce You In A Lehenga

Girl crush alert! Diana Penty is here.

Glowing, dazzling, shimmering in silver, she looked blingtastic in the Charu and Vasundhara outfit that made Farah Khan Kunder say, 'Ur an international model'.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Who needs to show off jewellery when you have such a radiant personality?

IMAGE: She looked divine in the gorgeous lehenga.

IMAGE: Wearing her dupatta like a cape and her hair in a messy ponytail, she was the cynosure of all eyes.

IMAGE: The collection was aptly titled Azura: Where Dreams Bloom.

IMAGE: The outfits were made to resemble 'a poetic dance between architectural elegance and the enchanting beauty of blooming flowers'.

IMAGE: The colour palette ranged from off-whites and ivory to black.

IMAGE: The designers take a bow with their beautiful muse.