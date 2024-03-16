News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Utterly Dreamy Shruti

Utterly Dreamy Shruti

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 16, 2024 17:25 IST
Shruti Haasan was the modern-day muse of Designer Sakshi Bhati's world. 

Her joyously crafted outfit celebrated the beauty of Nature with its intricate floral patterns, embroidery and green hue. 

IMAGE: Straight out of a fantasy, Shruti showed us how to do party/wedding/festive dressing with a whimsical touch. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Her dewy make-up complemented the glittering, soft-coloured lehenga

 

IMAGE: The collection was aimed at the free-spirited diva who loves a boho touch. 

 

IMAGE: The runway transformed into a pretty pastel-coloured world. 

 

IMAGE: Each effortlessly chic look was a breath of fresh air. 

 

IMAGE: Shruti was all smiles as she took a bow with Designer Sakshi Bhati. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
