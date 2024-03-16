Utterly Dreamy Shruti

Shruti Haasan was the modern-day muse of Designer Sakshi Bhati's world.

Her joyously crafted outfit celebrated the beauty of Nature with its intricate floral patterns, embroidery and green hue.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Straight out of a fantasy, Shruti showed us how to do party/wedding/festive dressing with a whimsical touch.

IMAGE: Her dewy make-up complemented the glittering, soft-coloured lehenga.

IMAGE: The collection was aimed at the free-spirited diva who loves a boho touch.

IMAGE: The runway transformed into a pretty pastel-coloured world.

IMAGE: Each effortlessly chic look was a breath of fresh air.

IMAGE: Shruti was all smiles as she took a bow with Designer Sakshi Bhati.