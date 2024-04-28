News
Rediff.com  » News »

Deve Gowda's son Revanna, MP-grandson booked in sexual abuse case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 28, 2024 22:58 IST
A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against the son and grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former minister H D Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively.

IMAGE: Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, April 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.

 

The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani.

She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

She also alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

