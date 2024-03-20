Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

Designer Rana Gill dressed the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene in a floral blazer set that gave off boss lady vibes.

The actor was a picture of timeless elegance and grace in the relaxed suit.

Red lips, blow-dried hair and her unbeatable confidence guaranteed a statement look.

IMAGE: Madhuri was the picture of grace in the floral pantsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Singer-musician Raghav Sachar joins her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Through the collection, Designer Ranna Gill underlined his belief that suits need not be boring.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Jackets were matched with gowns.

IMAGE: Or paired with pleated skirts and printed shirts.

IMAGE: Even this A-Line dress got an instant upgrade when teamed with a fitted jacket.