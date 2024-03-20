News
Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

By REDIFF STYLE
March 20, 2024 15:12 IST
Designer Rana Gill dressed the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene in a floral blazer set that gave off boss lady vibes.   

The actor was a picture of timeless elegance and grace in the relaxed suit. 

Red lips, blow-dried hair and her unbeatable confidence guaranteed a statement look. 

IMAGE: Madhuri was the picture of grace in the floral pantsuit. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Singer-musician Raghav Sachar joins her.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Through the collection, Designer Ranna Gill underlined his belief that suits need not be boring.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jackets were matched with gowns.

 

IMAGE: Or paired with pleated skirts and printed shirts.

 

IMAGE: Even this A-Line dress got an instant upgrade when teamed with a fitted jacket.

