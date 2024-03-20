Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

Designer Rana Gill dressed the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene in a floral blazer set that gave off boss lady vibes.
The actor was a picture of timeless elegance and grace in the relaxed suit.
Red lips, blow-dried hair and her unbeatable confidence guaranteed a statement look.
IMAGE: Madhuri was the picture of grace in the floral pantsuit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: Singer-musician Raghav Sachar joins her.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: Through the collection, Designer Ranna Gill underlined his belief that suits need not be boring.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Jackets were matched with gowns.
IMAGE: Or paired with pleated skirts and printed shirts.
IMAGE: Even this A-Line dress got an instant upgrade when teamed with a fitted jacket.