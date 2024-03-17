Hey Fatima, Who Stole Your Smile?

Should actors be trained to walk on a ramp perfected by models? This question poses a challenge for many fashion choreographers.

While several talented models have turned out to be accomplished actors, there are successful actors who are not able to do justice to the runway.

But isn't it okay to not be perfect and yet own your personality?

When Fatima Sana Shaikh made her entry on the ramp, she initially looked like she struggled to walk in the heavily embroidered lehenga but then managed to pull it off with her confidence.

Take a look.



All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fatima's purple lehenga had colourful and elaborate floral patterns.

IMAGE: The halter neck blouse was the standout piece of the festive collection.

IMAGE: With her hair styled in soft curls, Fatima looked all set to crash a wedding party.

IMAGE: Uff! How she teased the audience, flaunting the choli's strappy back.

IMAGE: Structured gowns with interesting blouse designs attracted the attention of young girls and brides-to-be.

IMAGE: For those who like minimalism, palazzos in pastels and monochrome, with ruffled hems, were served as an alternative.

IMAGE: Flowy garments with patterned tops and ornamental jackets lent a youthful feel to the collection.

IMAGE: Designer Arvind Ampula knows how to make his muse smile.