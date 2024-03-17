News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hey Fatima, Who Stole Your Smile?

Hey Fatima, Who Stole Your Smile?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 17, 2024 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Should actors be trained to walk on a ramp perfected by models? This question poses a challenge for many fashion choreographers.

While several talented models have turned out to be accomplished actors, there are successful actors who are not able to do justice to the runway.

But isn't it okay to not be perfect and yet own your personality?

When Fatima Sana Shaikh made her entry on the ramp, she initially looked like she struggled to walk in the heavily embroidered lehenga but then managed to pull it off with her confidence.

Take a look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Fatima's purple lehenga had colourful and elaborate floral patterns.
All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: The halter neck blouse was the standout piece of the festive collection.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: With her hair styled in soft curls, Fatima looked all set to crash a wedding party.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Uff! How she teased the audience, flaunting the choli's strappy back.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Structured gowns with interesting blouse designs attracted the attention of young girls and brides-to-be.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: For those who like minimalism, palazzos in pastels and monochrome, with ruffled hems, were served as an alternative.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Flowy garments with patterned tops and ornamental jackets lent a youthful feel to the collection.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh walks for Arvind Ampula at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

IMAGE: Designer Arvind Ampula knows how to make his muse smile.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp
Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp
Sizzling Pataka Styles
Sizzling Pataka Styles
Kalki Sparkles In Gold
Kalki Sparkles In Gold
PIX: Alcaraz bounces back to beat Sinner; enters final
PIX: Alcaraz bounces back to beat Sinner; enters final
Captain Shreyas Iyer joins KKR ahead of IPL 2024
Captain Shreyas Iyer joins KKR ahead of IPL 2024
Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp
Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp
Utterly Dreamy Shruti
Utterly Dreamy Shruti

More like this

Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?

Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?

Utterly Dreamy Shruti

Utterly Dreamy Shruti

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances