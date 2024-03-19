News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Janhvi-Aditya Set The Ramp On Fire

Janhvi-Aditya Set The Ramp On Fire

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 19, 2024 10:36 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, who walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp for Kalki Fashion, conquered everyone's heart. 

Her breathtaking appearance was loaded with confidence, grace and elegance. 

She was joined by Aditya Roy Kapoor, who was dressed from head-to-toe in black.

The duo, who walked hand-in-hand, stole the limelight with their sizzling chemistry.

Take a moment to admire their captivating presence on the ramp.   

IMAGE: Janhvi looked every inch the scene-stealer. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The maroon lehenga had a royal feel. 

 

IMAGE: The actor made some bold moves on the ramp and had the audience rooting for her. 

 

IMAGE: Here comes the dulha, surrounded by his baraat of stunning models. 

 

IMAGE: Don't they look so charming together?  

 

IMAGE: The collection was meant for the uber cool bride who loves her tulle as much as her embroidery. 

 

IMAGE: Models served couple dressing goals for people who want to make a fashion statement at their wedding.  

 

IMAGE: The collection hoped to 'usher in the essence of spring and the vibrancy of summer'.

 

IMAGE: Each of the lehengas was embellished with 3D geometric and floral motifs.

 

IMAGE: The showstoppers congratulate the designers. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
