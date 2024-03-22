Ananya Or Kriti: Vote For Your Favourite Celeb

No fashion week is complete without showstoppers.

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI had plenty of celebrity styles and hot trends to get inspired by.

An A-list line-up of actors strode graciously down the ramp and wowed us with their party looks.

But who do you think was the most glamorous of the lot? Take the poll given below and let us know.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Tube dress, knee-length boots, slicked back hair, dramatic metallic earrings... Ananya Panday's bombshell style by Rahul Mishra was aimed at daring fashionistas.She teamed it with loads of confidence and panache.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari ditched her signature traditional outfits for something more modern and preppy.She pushed the fashion envelope for resort wear with her purple sharara set by Nirmooha that took over 800 hours to create.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: New bride Rakul Singh was the most talked-about celebrity on the ramp and she didn't disappoint in the Ritika Mirchandani outfit.She swept us off our feet with her smashing white floral embroidered blouse and black cutwork skirt with a slit.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu took the audience down memory lane in magnificent black retro gown for Gauri and Nainika The velvet-like mermaid style silhouette had an attached jacket that doubled up as a cape.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor may not be the fashion industry's 'it' girl but she had the moves of a seasoned model on the ramp. Anamika Khanna 's showstopper gave off rockstar vibes in her oversized shirt and knee-length boots.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kriti Sanon served some inspiration for women who'd like to head to party soon after a workout session.She put her super-toned bod on full display in the athleisure dress for Skechers presents Retroverse and paired it with bright blue sneakers.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin couldn't make up her mind if she wanted to wear a sari or a skirt, so she draped the former around her waist, paired it with matching pants and a gold bustier and collar and turned heads on the ramp.Aikeyah's muse didn't need accessories or even a smile to turn the spotlight on her. The blingy golden collar did it all.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Give Neha Dhupia the whackiest of outfits and she pulls it off with such grace that you go 'Wow!'When she stepped on the ramp for Sohaya Mishra's Chola the Label , the mom of two made sure she won both hearts and plenty of compliments.

Vote to pick your favourite showstopper.