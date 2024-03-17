News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 17, 2024 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rakul Preet may have just got married but when it comes to work, the 33-year-old knows how to give it her 100 per cent.

The new bride made a smashing entry at the Lakme Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for Designer Ritika Mirchandani.

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Social media influencer Niharika NM opened the show, looking lovely in a sleeveless textured silhouette.

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Rakul Singh, the showstopper, made heads turn in a black and white strappy blouse teamed with an oh-so-gorgeous slit skirt.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Keeping her accessories limited to a pair of emerald earrings, Rakul ensured that the focus remained on the outfit.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The high-waisted, daringly slit skirt with its cutwork detailing was quite the show stealer.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The collection, aptly titled Transcendence, featured textured detailing and layering options.
Ritika's floral applique work has brightened up this otherwise all-black look.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Floral patterns designed to accentuate the curves were paired with wonderfully flowy, shimmering skirts.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Ritika showed us half a dozen ways to wear a slit... the one above mimicked a stitched sari.

 

Niharika, Rakulpreet walk for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

This talented duo -- designer Ritika and her sizzling muse, Rakul -- deserved the applause that ended the show.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?
Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?
Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow
Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow
In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.
In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'?
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'?
C'garh: BJP's cartoon war targets Cong LS candidates
C'garh: BJP's cartoon war targets Cong LS candidates
How parties use WhatsApp as go to campaign medium
How parties use WhatsApp as go to campaign medium
ED issues 2 summons to Kejriwal, registers new case
ED issues 2 summons to Kejriwal, registers new case

More like this

Utterly Dreamy Shruti

Utterly Dreamy Shruti

Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

Bold, Beautiful Sara Steals The Ramp

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances