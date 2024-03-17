New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

Rakul Preet may have just got married but when it comes to work, the 33-year-old knows how to give it her 100 per cent.

The new bride made a smashing entry at the Lakme Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for Designer Ritika Mirchandani.

Social media influencer Niharika NM opened the show, looking lovely in a sleeveless textured silhouette.





Rakul Singh, the showstopper, made heads turn in a black and white strappy blouse teamed with an oh-so-gorgeous slit skirt.

Keeping her accessories limited to a pair of emerald earrings, Rakul ensured that the focus remained on the outfit.

The high-waisted, daringly slit skirt with its cutwork detailing was quite the show stealer.

The collection, aptly titled Transcendence, featured textured detailing and layering options.

Ritika's floral applique work has brightened up this otherwise all-black look.

Floral patterns designed to accentuate the curves were paired with wonderfully flowy, shimmering skirts.

Ritika showed us half a dozen ways to wear a slit... the one above mimicked a stitched sari.

This talented duo -- designer Ritika and her sizzling muse, Rakul -- deserved the applause that ended the show.