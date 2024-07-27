News
Mixed air rifle: India's campaign ends early

Mixed air rifle: India's campaign ends early

Source: PTI
July 27, 2024 14:10 IST
Shooters

IMAGE: Indian shooters at the Chateauroux range on Saturday. Photograph: NRAI/X

Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications stage of the Paris Olympics in Paris on Saturday.

 

Ramita and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended at 12th place with an aggregate score of 626.3.

The duo of Ramita and Arhun Babuta came close and was placed fifth with three shots remaining but fell 1.0 point short of the medal round cut-off.

Babuta enjoyed a fine start in the second relay and had a sequence that read 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9, while Ramita managed 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1 in the second series, their effort taking the team into the top 8.

But, to get into the bronze medal round, they needed to do more than what they eventually achieved. Shooters from China (first), Korea (second) and Kazakhstan (third) dominated the qualifications.

A side has to get to the top four to enter the medal matches.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
