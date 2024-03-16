News
Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 16, 2024 12:30 IST
Kriti Sanon's got a super fit body and she loves showing it off. 

Embracing an off duty look in a figure-hugging dress for Skechers presents Retroverse, she gave off casual vibes as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp. 

IMAGE: That sultry look can make us go weak in our knees. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look simply gorgeous?

 

IMAGE: The dress fits her like a glove and those blue shoes add a groovy touch. 

 

IMAGE: With minimal make up and swept-back hair, she committed 100 per cent to the athleisure style. 

 

IMAGE: It's all about the pop of colours that make this gym look so interesting.

 

IMAGE: Tights over shorts? A huge yes! 

 

IMAGE: The collection had baggy co-ord sets for men with crossbody sling bags for extra comfort. 

 

IMAGE: And if you want to get funky over black...

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
