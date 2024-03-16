Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow

Kriti Sanon's got a super fit body and she loves showing it off.
Embracing an off duty look in a figure-hugging dress for Skechers presents Retroverse, she gave off casual vibes as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp.
IMAGE: That sultry look can make us go weak in our knees. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Doesn't she look simply gorgeous?
IMAGE: The dress fits her like a glove and those blue shoes add a groovy touch.
IMAGE: With minimal make up and swept-back hair, she committed 100 per cent to the athleisure style.
IMAGE: It's all about the pop of colours that make this gym look so interesting.
IMAGE: Tights over shorts? A huge yes!
IMAGE: The collection had baggy co-ord sets for men with crossbody sling bags for extra comfort.
IMAGE: And if you want to get funky over black...