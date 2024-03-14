News
When Neha Dhupia Makes A Statement...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 14, 2024 19:24 IST
When Neha Dhupia appears on the ramp, you can look forward to plenty of fun. 

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, she walked the runway, turned heads, smiled for Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, before settling down for a tete-a-tete with buddies Konkana Sensharma and Chola the Label's Sohaya Misra.  

IMAGE: A body positivity advocate, Neha enjoys wearing deconstructed shirts and vests. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She's clearly not one to stick to fashion rules. 

 

IMAGE: She adds a dash of additional glam with a silver streak in her hair and pops of red on her cheeks. 

 

IMAGE: Konkana opens the show for Chola in a dress in shades of grey, black and white.

 

IMAGE: Her hair and make-up does remind us of a Japanese gudiya.

 

IMAGE: The women sit down for a quick chat with scented candles for company. 

 

IMAGE: Sohaya wonderfully incorporates patchwork into this outfit. 

 

IMAGE: She also plays around with prints as she matches the bags to the outfits. 

 

IMAGE: Chinese shirts with tiny skirts and sheer socks with boots are trends to watch out for in 2024. 

 

IMAGE: An affectionate hug wraps up the show. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
