Man accused of murdering woman in B'luru PG facility held in MP

The Bengaluru police arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru on July 23.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari.

"Yes, he has been arrested," a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said the accused has been identified and picked up from Madhya Pradesh.

He is being brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand.

To a query about the motive behind the murder, he said, "We don't know it yet. He has to be brought here and then we have to take his police custody and thorough investigation and interrogation has to be conducted... only then further details can shared."

On Friday, the video of the chilling incident went viral.

According to the police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag.

He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out.

The victim resists the attack, but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Upon hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rushed to the spot, but could not save her.

Kriti Kumari was working in a private firm in the city, they added.