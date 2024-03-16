Doesn't Shanaya Look Ravishing?

Shanaya Kapoor is a rockstar and her Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI walk proves it.

Dressed in an oversized shirt that showed off her toned legs, she turned showstopper for Anamika Khanna's AK-OK.

Brass-studded knee-length boots and chunky metallic accessories let her shine in the spotlight.

IMAGE: Shanaya gives us a dose of roll and rock in the white embellished shirt.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor is joined by designer Anamika Khanna, who presented her AK-OK collection 'inspired by the adventures of a travelling biker of Orissa's Bonda tribe'.

IMAGE: The idea started as a 'conversation with a close friend over tea' and ended up as a fab collection.

IMAGE: Each outfit had plenty of Bonda colours, motifs and embroidery.

IMAGE: Perfect for a night out clubbing, the collection drew massive inspiration from its muse, a biker.

IMAGE: The denim fabric is reimagined and used to create a bustier-skirt combo.

What makes it party wear? The gold accents, of course.