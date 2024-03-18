Taapsee: Magnificent In Black

Haseen or Dillruba?

Taapsee Pannu can be both and quite a hot one at that!

The actor recently walked the ramp for designers Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Check out these stunning pictures from the runway.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Bold. Bewitching. Beautiful. Taapsee had the audience's attention right from the word go.

IMAGE: It that was not enough, she let go of the jacket, revealing the black, curve-fitting, embellished, velvet-like gown featuring a mermaid design.

IMAGE: Wearing her hair in waves, her lips a dark shade of burgundy, Taapsee owned the moment.

IMAGE: Gauri and Nainika continued to enthral the audience, showcasing dresses in vivid colours and shapes.

IMAGE: Backless gowns with pockets and floral motifs added a touch of feminine elegance to the evening wear collection.

IMAGE: One can seldom go wrong with red satin for flouncy skirts.

IMAGE: The proud Delhi-based designer duo Gauri and Nainika let their breathtaking showstopper do all the talking.