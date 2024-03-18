News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Taapsee: Magnificent In Black

Taapsee: Magnificent In Black

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 18, 2024 12:31 IST
Haseen or Dillruba?

Taapsee Pannu can be both and quite a hot one at that!

The actor recently walked the ramp for designers Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Check out these stunning pictures from the runway.

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: Bold. Bewitching. Beautiful. Taapsee had the audience's attention right from the word go.  Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: It that was not enough, she let go of the jacket, revealing the black, curve-fitting, embellished, velvet-like gown featuring a mermaid design.

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: Wearing her hair in waves, her lips a dark shade of burgundy, Taapsee owned the moment.

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: Gauri and Nainika continued to enthral the audience, showcasing dresses in vivid colours and shapes.

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: Backless gowns with pockets and floral motifs added a touch of feminine elegance to the evening wear collection.

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: One can seldom go wrong with red satin for flouncy skirts.

 

Taapsee Pannu is showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai

IMAGE: The proud Delhi-based designer duo Gauri and Nainika let their breathtaking showstopper do all the talking.

Taapsee Pannu at Lakme Fashion Week

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
