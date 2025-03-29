HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wow! Sassy Kubbra, Sassier Malaika

By RAJESH KARKERA
Last updated on: March 29, 2025 23:36 IST

Designer Namrata Joshipura chose two strong women to be the faces of her collection.

Kubbra Sait at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

A jaunty Kubbra Sait opened the show in a striking red and white striped three-piece athleisure outfit.

 

Kubbra Sait at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

A ramp that resembled a sports field… what better showcase could there be for Designer Namrata Joshipura’s athleisure collection?

 

Kubbra Sait at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

If stripes were how Kubbra began the show, prints were how she ended it.

 

Malaika Arora at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

But then came the surprise… a fierce Malaika Arora.

 

Malaika Arora at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

Dressed in a glittering bodyhugging outfit, this lady was out to slay.

 

Malaika Arora at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

No wonder all eyes were on her… would you believe she is 51 years old?

 

Malaika Arora at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

Aww, Malaika! What can we say? You’re the ramp queen.

 

Malaika Arora at the Namrata Joshipura show, Lakme Fashion Week

Namrata, flanked by her showstoppers.

 

More glimpses from the show, which also showcased R'ElanGreenGold, an eco-friendly fabric made using 100 per cent recycled post-consumer PET bottles…

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

 

Namrata Joshipura show at the Lakme Fashion Week

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
