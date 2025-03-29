Wow! Sassy Kubbra, Sassier Malaika

Designer Namrata Joshipura chose two strong women to be the faces of her collection.

A jaunty Kubbra Sait opened the show in a striking red and white striped three-piece athleisure outfit.

A ramp that resembled a sports field… what better showcase could there be for Designer Namrata Joshipura’s athleisure collection?

If stripes were how Kubbra began the show, prints were how she ended it.

But then came the surprise… a fierce Malaika Arora.

Dressed in a glittering bodyhugging outfit, this lady was out to slay.

No wonder all eyes were on her… would you believe she is 51 years old?

Aww, Malaika! What can we say? You’re the ramp queen.

Namrata, flanked by her showstoppers.

More glimpses from the show, which also showcased R'ElanGreenGold, an eco-friendly fabric made using 100 per cent recycled post-consumer PET bottles…