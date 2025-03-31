An Introvert Model's Candid Confessions

'Being in chaos is challenging as I'm an introvert. Being around so many people can be overwhelming.'

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mouli Arya at Lakme Fashion Week.

Looking at her speak, and the confidence with which she glides on the ramp, it would not be difficult to believe that she is a seasoned professional.

But Delhi gal Mouli Arya -- this is only her second outing at a fashion week -- handles quick questions from Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera with cool ease.

Is this your first time at Lakme Fashion Week?

No, it's my second Lakme. The first one I did was in Delhi last year.

How does Mumbai's Lakme Fashion Week compare to Delhi's?

Mumbai is definitely different from Delhi. Mumbai is more relaxed and chill, with more subtle fashion. Delhi is all about being extra and showing off.

What was your childhood like?

I was a very sporty child. I was part of my school's basketball team. I was also a sports captain.

I had a well-rounded childhood with academics, sports and a happy family.

Where are you from?

I'm from Delhi. Born and brought up there.

When did you start modelling?

I started modelling in July and my first assignment was the Indian Couture Week.

Tell us about your folks at home.

We are a family of four -- my parents and a little sister who is 10 years younger than me.

What do your parents feel about your modelling career?

My parents are supportive but always remind me to pay attention to my studies as well.

How do you prepare mentally for Lakme Fashion Week?

I work out every morning, do a 30-minute stretching routine and try to relax and talk to friends.

What is the most challenging aspect of being a runway model?

Being in chaos, as I'm an introvert. Being around so many people can be overwhelming.

Do you have a favourite designer?

My favourite designer currently is Amit Aggarwal. I love their unique designs, materials and inclusivity in model selection.

How do you connect with a designer's vision?

I look up their Instagram, look at their clothes and get the vibe. When you wear the garment and hear the music, you get the whole vibe.

What is your personal style?

My style is quite classic with a hint of modern. I wear simple classics with one item that represents me, like a bracelet from my mom or earrings given to me by my dad.

What, according to you, are the elements one should have in one's wardrobe?

I always have black garments like skirts, shorts, jeans and tops. The two items I'd recommend are a nice T-shirt you love and a good pair of jeans.

Is there a model you look up to?

From India, I really look up to Avanti Nagrath. I've been following her growth since she was 15 or 16.

How has the Lakme Fashion Week contributed to your growth?

Lakme has given me exposure to connect with other models, people and designers, providing valuable experience.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion means being able to truly express your inner self without speaking.

What's your favourite food?

I like food cooked by my mom. I'm a vegetarian and I enjoy rajma rice.