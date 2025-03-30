HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
She Quit MBBS To Become A Model

She Quit MBBS To Become A Model

By RAJESH KARKERA
Listen to Article
March 30, 2025 17:44 IST

'Dreams are not big or small; if you have the capacity to see it, you have the capacity to achieve it'

Anandita Chandra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anandita Chandra/Instagram

She started off wanted to become a doctor, then veered towards her passion -- modelling -- and gave up her medical education.

In this quick tete-a-tete with Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera, rising model Anandita Chandra shares her insights about the fast-paced world of fashion. She offers a few tips for aspiring models as well.

What was your most memorable experience at Lakme Fashion Week?

My first show where I opened for Deme was a very memorable experience. I had wanted to work at Lakme since I was a kid, so it was a dream-come-true moment.

How would you describe the energy at Lakme Fashion Week?

It's crazy, especially during the grand finale.

You're constantly moving, not knowing what's happening next or when to eat or drink.

You just walk and feel the energy.

It's something you can't understand unless you experience it firsthand.

Which other designers have you worked with recently?

I recently worked for Sabyasachi, which was another dream come true moment for me.

How does Lakme Fashion Week differ from other fashion shows?

Lakme Fashion Week is more consistent and has a unique energy.

When you do a particular show, you're working with one designer but, at Lakme Fashion Week, you experience the whole process.

What's your favourite thing about being a model?

I'm living my childhood dream. I love modelling so much that I left my MBBS studies to pursue this passion.

If you weren't a model, what would you be?

I would still be a model because that's what I want to be. If not, I might have been a doctor since I was studying MBBS.

What advice does she have for aspiring models? Watch the video to find out.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
