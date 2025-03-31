'We Work 16 Hours A Day But Still Look Amazing'

From gruelling schedules to backstage antics, model Roopsi Gupta shares her experiences and insights about one of India's biggest fashion extravaganzas.



Photographs, Video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Roopsi Gupta at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera spoke to model Roopsi Gupta to get an insider's perspective about the chaos and excitement that's part and parcel of Lakme Fashion Week.

Originally from Amritsar, she is now based in Delhi.

From gruelling schedules to backstage antics, Roopsi shares her experiences and insights about one of India's biggest fashion extravaganzas.

What makes Lakme Fashion Week unique?

Nothing quite compares to the chaos and madness of Lakme.

It's very maximalist in the best way possible with everything you've got to eat, all the makeup and all the artistes that come together.

It's just brilliant!

What were some highlights from this edition's shows?

I walked for Falguni and Shane Peacock, which was really something.

The opening show by AKOK was also really crazy; I loved it.

Can you describe the backstage atmosphere?

It's hectic! Models are running around to get into their second changes, grabbing sips of water, getting touch-ups done, getting their shots taken and having their shoes double-taped.

You really have to be here to understand how demanding it is.

What's the most challenging aspect of fashion week?

The sheer hard work -- we put in 16-hour days, which is normal here. We still manage to thrive and look amazing on the ramp.

I've learned how to function on less sleep and lots of food.

How does Lakme compare to other fashion events you've participated in?

I've done many seasons of India Couture Week and lots of independent shows, but nothing compares to the volume we see at Lakme Fashion Week.

This season I'm walking in close to 10 or 11 shows, which is rare for other events.

The quality of sponsors, designers and teams is fabulous.

How do you prepare for such a demanding schedule?

I try to carb up wherever I can, eat a lot of food (contrary to what people think about models), drink lots of water and surround myself with good company.

If you weren't a model, what would you be doing?

I'd probably be a photographer, which I'm still working towards becoming.

What does fashion mean to you personally?

For me, fashion has always been about comfortable footwear.

My style is very androgynous -- it's very 'daddy chic' if you know what I mean.

So, personally, fashion means comfort with a bit of spice.