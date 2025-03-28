'Fashion Is My Passion'

Ayna Mathew came all the way from Dubai to attend the Lakme Fashion Week.
Tell us about yourself.
I'm Ayna Mathew, a fashion designer from Qatar. I currently work in Dubai and came all the way here to attend the Lakme Fashion Week.
I am here for all five days and I am totally loving it. It's fun.
What are you wearing today?
I'm wearing a top and skirt from Zara, accessories from Gucci, earrings from Nko and shoes from Ankle. Some items are new, some are old.
What's your go-to fashion statement when you're in a hurry?
I would say loose denims and oversized tee shirts.
What's your history with Lakme Fashion Week?
I worked at Lakme when I was in college as a student assistant. Coming back now as a guest is a big opportunity for me and I'm really enjoying it.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion is like a childhood dream for me. As a kid, I always wanted to be a designer. I used to draw sketches and fashion has been my passion since childhood.
Watch Anya Mathew explain her look: