Home  » Get Ahead » 'Fashion Is My Passion'

'Fashion Is My Passion'

By RAJESH KARKERA
March 28, 2025 14:59 IST

Ayna Mathew came all the way from Dubai to attend the Lakme Fashion Week.

Photographs, video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Tell us about yourself.

I'm Ayna Mathew, a fashion designer from Qatar. I currently work in Dubai and came all the way here to attend the Lakme Fashion Week.

I am here for all five days and I am totally loving it. It's fun.

What are you wearing today?

I'm wearing a top and skirt from Zara, accessories from Gucci, earrings from Nko and shoes from Ankle. Some items are new, some are old. 

What's your go-to fashion statement when you're in a hurry?

I would say loose denims and oversized tee shirts.

What's your history with Lakme Fashion Week?

I worked at Lakme when I was in college as a student assistant. Coming back now as a guest is a big opportunity for me and I'm really enjoying it.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is like a childhood dream for me. As a kid, I always wanted to be a designer. I used to draw sketches and fashion has been my passion since childhood.

Watch Anya Mathew explain her look:

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
