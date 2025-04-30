'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is A Big Role Model'

'It is great that a small boy from a small town can go to such heights.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, is the youngest ever to hit a century in the IPL and overall in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Manish Ojha, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach in Patna, has been receiving calls non-stop since the new cricketing sensation batted into IPL history.

"This was the most exciting batting in this IPL season," he says in a phone conversation from his cricket academy in Patna.

A former Ranji player [1999-2007], Ojha started the Gennex Cricket Academy in 2018.

Vaibhav joined the academy the same year and travelled every alternate day from Samastipur, 90 km away, for his practice sessions.

"It is a great moment for a coach, his family and Bihar. The sacrifices of his family so that their son could pursue his dream is another level of dedication," Coach Ojha tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

What was your first impression of Vaibhav when he came to join your academy? Could you sense his talent right away?

It takes 1-2 sessions to sense a child's strengths and traits when he first comes to you.

He was a sweet looking boy, lovably plump with a beautiful outlook to batting.

His batting elegance was evident from the beginning. Slowly as we progressed his training, we got to know many of his unique features.

He was a very quick learner. You did not have to demonstrate a technique again once you had shown him once. He adopted it with careful elegance, both during practice and in matches.

Many a time boys do well in practice and get nervous in a match, but Vaibhav wasn't so.

He was mentally tough and clear-minded from the start. He enjoyed playing his strokes.

He was given a lot of practice to hone his strokes with proper guidance.

Where does he get his mental attitude? He was not intimidated by international players bowling to him at the top of their game?

One, it is a gift from God.

Second, practice.

Dedicated practice makes you go deep into every aspect of the game which in turn brings confidence and mental strength.

Sustained, multi-dimensional practice is the key.

His in-born elegance and timing were improved upon through practice.

Both aspects have played a role.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a pull shot in the game against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, April 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

What was his training routine?

His entire family woke up at 4 am. His mother would pack their food and his father would come with him by car from Samastipur to Patna.

His father would sometimes bring 3-4 bowlers who would also bowl to Vaibhav during practice.

They used to reach here by 7.30 and we would take his personal practice session. The other boys from the academy along with these bowlers who came with him would bowl to him.

This way, while other boys played 40-50 balls, he played 400-450 balls regularly.

We worked on the finer aspects of his game which improved his batting skills.

His practice session would end by 3-4 pm and he would return to Samastipur. Next day he would rest, and practice in the local academy or the wicket that his father had prepared next to their house.

The following day, he would again come to Patna. This routine was strictly followed and only broken when he had to go and play a match somewhere.

Do you have many boys who come from outside Patna?

There are 25-30 boys who come from outside Patna. Some families have shifted here for their sons' practice.

Vaibhav is a big role model.

IMAGE: Vaibhav trains under coach Manish Ojha at the cricket academy in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Ojha

What did you tell Vaibhav when you spoke to him over the phone before and after the match?

IPL has a strict schedule. I usually don't call. He calls. We spoke before and after the match and we discussed the game.

We have spoken after each match he has played in this IPL. There are big coaches there -- Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathore -- who have played at the highest levels and must give him best advice. I have guided him according to my level.

What did you tell him after he scored his historic century?

I congratulated him and told him that if he plays with the same focus and consistency then he will be part of Team India in a couple of years.

If you repeat this performance in the IPL, it won't be a surprise if you are picked up for the T20 series, I said.

Any advice you gave him about his success?

The match had just got over and I wanted him to celebrate his performance and live the moment. Gyan can be given later.

Unless he faces success and failure, he will not become a great player. He has to face both aspects of life to mature as a cricketer. The biggest of players have had to face patches of failure and that is what brings depth and beauty to their game.

I was watching from home and what a wonderful moment it was!

It is a great moment for a coach, his family and Bihar that a small boy from a small town can go to such heights.

He played the best of international players with such confidence. I was watching from afar, but my heart was racing and stopping with every ball.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

What has been the extent of his parents' contribution?

Big. His father exceeded his financial limit many times so that his son could pursue his dream. He took loans to sustain his travel, practice and cricketing cost.

His dedication is at another level. It is inspiring. His father is also a role model.

His mother slept late, woke up early, readied the child, his equipment and took care of him when he returned.

His whole family supported and contributed. There are many people behind an individual's success.

The motivation of his family and their sacrifice is admirable.

There is tremendous risk when you put so much on the line in the hope of sporting success when the prevailing culture is focused on getting jobs rather than pursuing sport.

It is also about the sporting culture in the place where you live.

In a place like Mumbai, parents may not have such doubts because there are so many role models and a good cricketing system in place which recognises young talent.

In a backward state like Bihar if parents decide on pursing cricket -- there is no support from society or sporting infrastructure or mindset.

It is a risk -- but it was a risk worth taking by Vaibhav's papa. There are many parents who are taking this risk today.

The main motivational factor behind this is IPL. If you have talent you will get a break and potentially become an overnight star.

The BCCI infrastructure and the power of the media is such that if you have potential, you will get justice.

The thought process of society is also changing. People are not besotted only with government jobs; the fame and glamour of BCCI matches and IPL is motivating them towards cricket.

SEE: Manish Ojha Coaches Vaibhav & Aayush

Video: Kind courtesy GenNex Cricket Academy

How lacking is Bihar in cricketing infrastructure?

The facilities are marginal. Slowly it is coming up, but when compared with top states, Bihar doesn't rank anywhere. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengal have more grounds and infra in their districts than what we have and can sustain in Bihar.

Also, there are not enough coaches. The system does not give adequate support to boys.

For example, the Mumbai Cricket Association is more than 100 years old while Bihar Cricket Association got affiliation just 7-8 years ago.

It takes time for institutions to mature and change thought processes.

It is the players that have made the game of cricket. Sachin, Dhoni, Virat have made cricket what it is and now we have players like Vaibhav.

But people must know that it takes a lot of resources to produce a player -- family, institutions like the state cricket associations etc. A player needs lot of backup support and years of practice.

If not, we lose many good players because they get demotivated.

If they get institutional support and facilities, many boys will come up. This maturity is needed in Bihar. It will take time.

