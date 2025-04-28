HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral

Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 28, 2025 09:34 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli let his bat — and a cheeky ‘This is my ground’ gesture — do all the talking. Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/X

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, all eyes were on Virat Kohli — not just for his bat, but for his response.

Earlier this month at the Chinnaswamy, KL Rahul had delivered a fiery 'This is my ground' celebration after powering Delhi Capitals to a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Many wondered if Kohli would answer back when the two sides met again. He did — but in true Kohli style: calm, cheeky, and utterly decisive.

 

Kohli anchored RCB’s chase with a patient, well-constructed 51, leading his team to a comfortable six-wicket win over Delhi with nine balls to spare.

After the match, as players shook hands, Kohli walked up to Rahul and cheekily recreated Rahul’s famous celebration — pointing to the ground and thumping his chest. Rahul immediately pointed towards the ‘Virat Kohli Pavilion’ at the stadium, both players laughed, and any lingering tension between the two evaporated in a warm hug.

The light-hearted moment came as a huge relief to fans, especially after a heated on-field exchange between the two Indian teammates had gone viral earlier during the game.

With Kohli batting and Rahul keeping, tensions flared over the time taken for Delhi's field placements. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla later explained that Kohli was unhappy with the delays, fearing slow-over rate penalties, while Rahul defended his team’s tactics.

But Kohli let his bat do most of the talking. His half-century not only sealed RCB’s revenge over Delhi but also propelled him to the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings.

With 443 runs in 10 matches — including six fifties — Kohli now leads the charts ahead of Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Reasons Why LSG Are Struggling In IPL 2025
5 Reasons Why LSG Are Struggling In IPL 2025
PIX: Krunal shines as RCB beat DC to go top of IPL
PIX: Krunal shines as RCB beat DC to go top of IPL
More pain for Rishabh Pant after MI thrashing
More pain for Rishabh Pant after MI thrashing
Mayank's speed is going to get better: Zaheer
Mayank's speed is going to get better: Zaheer
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 2

Lenovo Launches Next-Gen IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptops

webstory image 3

7 Iconic Mumbai Backdrops In Movies

VIDEOS

Makarand Deshpande leads protest against Pahalgam terror attack1:40

Makarand Deshpande leads protest against Pahalgam terror...

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike killed 262:08

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike...

Shahrukh Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport arrival0:56

Shahrukh Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport arrival

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD