Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?

In an era dominated by analytics and rigid strategies, Ashish Nehra blends old-school instinct with modern know-how to stunning effect.

His infectious energy, keen eye for detail, and exceptional man-management have turned the Gujarat Titans into one of the IPL's most consistent and formidable teams.

IMAGE: Ashish Nehra blends old-school instinct with modern know-how to stunning effect. Photograph: BCCI

Forget the stereotypes. Ashish Nehra might be synonymous with a bucket hat and tender coconut water, but his coaching style at Gujarat Titans is anything but laid-back.

Behind that easygoing exterior lies one of the sharpest cricketing minds in the modern T20 landscape. In an era dominated by analytics and rigid strategies, Nehra blends old-school instinct with modern know-how to stunning effect. His infectious energy, keen eye for detail, and exceptional man-management have turned GT into one of the IPL's most consistent and formidable teams.

In their debut season in 2022, the Titans, under Nehra's leadership, defied expectations and won the title. The following year, they came heartbreakingly close to a repeat triumph.

Now, in 2025, despite pre-season doubts and a few unconventional calls, GT are once again among the frontrunners -- thanks in no small part to Nehra's influential coaching, especially his work with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Before the season began, few would have imagined Siraj and Krishna spearheading one of the tournament's most effective pace attacks. Siraj had been struggling with form and rhythm while Krishna was making a comeback after two seasons on the sidelines. Under Nehra's guidance, the duo has been revitalised, emerging as key contributors to GT's success.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa aptly summed it up on Jio HotStar, noting that Nehra's hands-on mentoring has been a game-changer for both bowlers. Siraj has rediscovered his bite while Krishna has found a consistency and clarity of role that had previously eluded him.

'You can tell he's worked with them closely,' said Uthappa. 'Krishna is now hitting the back-of-a-length consistently, where he's most effective. Siraj's seam position has been corrected, and that's transformed his ability to swing the ball late, making him a threat with the new ball.'

After a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and being overlooked for the Champions Trophy, Siraj entered IPL 2025 with something to prove. Nehra tapped into that motivation, helping the 31 year old sharpen both his skills and mindset.

Krishna, meanwhile, has offered the perfect foil. His skiddy bounce and disciplined lines have fetched him wickets.

This resurgence didn't happen overnight. In November 2024, a downbeat Siraj reached out to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun to address a decline in form across formats. According to the Indian Express newspaper, Arun diagnosed the issue -- Siraj's wrist wasn't staying behind the ball, robbing him of movement and control. The fix began there, and Nehra has since built on it, fine-tuning Siraj's game while injecting belief.

Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki lauded Siraj's 'exceptional' performances since joining the franchise, emphasising the fruitful relationship between the bowler and Nehra.

Solanki said it best: 'Ashish instills confidence in players. That's his biggest gift.' With Siraj and Krishna, that belief has become fuel. He's made them feel indispensable again.

'I want to learn some things from him that I feel will improve me as a bowler,' Siraj said. Clearly, he has.

Nehra has always believed that Siraj is more than just a red-ball specialist. On Cricbuzz, he boldly stated that Siraj is 'even ahead of Bumrah' in terms of skill and variation.

'There's no lack of speed. He can move the new ball, bowl different slower balls. The only thing he needs is fitness and a sharp mind. If he gets that right, sky's the limit,' Nehra said about Siraj.

Having worked with Siraj previously at RCB, Nehra understands his potential and has seemingly unlocked it at Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

So yes, take that bucket hat and coconut water seriously. Because behind the easygoing vibes is a coach who has built a system that reinvents the written-off and creates winning cultures.