Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?

Even shadow Purple Cup winner Prasidh couldn't escape Vaibhav's onslaught on Monday night!

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, April 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's magical batting effervescence last night, we asked ourselves where he might figure on the MVPI table.

But since this table is aggregated over all the 10 IPL matches played so far by RR, and Vaibhav has played only 3 of them, he's still at # 68 (see row entry in table below). But he'll zoom up if he retains even a fraction of this form.

Nicholas Pooran is holding on to the top position with a MVPI of 552. He's facing competition from Sai Sudharsan (492), Suryakumar Yadav (488), Jos Buttler (487) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (476). In fact, it's getting mighty crowded in the top 10 (see table).

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on April 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

We are also seeing bowlers gain some ascendancy, with Prasidh Krishna (17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8) rising to the 12th place in the MVPI table, followed by Hardik Pandya (MVPI of 359), who's playing this IPL so far as a bowler at 13th place, and Josh Hazlewood (349) at 16th.

Players offering the best value for money include Aiden Markram (paid US$ 382 for every 'run' scored), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (PVI of 469), Priyansh Arya (679), Mitchell Marsh (705), Ryan Rickelton (235), Ajinkya Rahane (393) and Tim David (885).

The MVPI formula also allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the "Shadow Orange Cap" and "Shadow Purple Cap".

Shadow Orange Cap current winner: Nicholas Pooran (510). Current contenders: Suryakumar Yadav (476), B Sai Sudharsan (456)

Shadow Purple Cap current winner: Prasidh Krishna (348). Current contenders: Josh Hazlewood (345), Kuldeep Yadav (304)

The current Orange Cap winner Virat Kohli is marginally behind because of his lower strike rate (139), in view of the situations in which he was chasing. Prasidh Krishna is a few points ahead because his economy rate is 7.8 against Hazlewood's 8.4.

But even Prasidh couldn't escape Vaibhav's onslaught on Monday night!

Table: Best performing players so far at IPL 18 (after Match 47 ending 28.4.24)