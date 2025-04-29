HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?

By Purnendu Maji, Srinivas Bhogle
7 Minutes Read
April 29, 2025 14:22 IST

Even shadow Purple Cup winner Prasidh couldn't escape Vaibhav's onslaught on Monday night!

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, April 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's magical batting effervescence last night, we asked ourselves where he might figure on the MVPI table.

But since this table is aggregated over all the 10 IPL matches played so far by RR, and Vaibhav has played only 3 of them, he's still at # 68 (see row entry in table below). But he'll zoom up if he retains even a fraction of this form.

Nicholas Pooran is holding on to the top position with a MVPI of 552. He's facing competition from Sai Sudharsan (492), Suryakumar Yadav (488), Jos Buttler (487) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (476). In fact, it's getting mighty crowded in the top 10 (see table).

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on April 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

We are also seeing bowlers gain some ascendancy, with Prasidh Krishna (17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8) rising to the 12th place in the MVPI table, followed by Hardik Pandya (MVPI of 359), who's playing this IPL so far as a bowler at 13th place, and Josh Hazlewood (349) at 16th.

Players offering the best value for money include Aiden Markram (paid US$ 382 for every 'run' scored), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (PVI of 469), Priyansh Arya (679), Mitchell Marsh (705), Ryan Rickelton (235), Ajinkya Rahane (393) and Tim David (885).

The MVPI formula also allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the "Shadow Orange Cap" and "Shadow Purple Cap".

Shadow Orange Cap current winner: Nicholas Pooran (510). Current contenders: Suryakumar Yadav (476), B Sai Sudharsan (456)
Shadow Purple Cap current winner: Prasidh Krishna (348). Current contenders: Josh Hazlewood (345), Kuldeep Yadav (304)

The current Orange Cap winner Virat Kohli is marginally behind because of his lower strike rate (139), in view of the situations in which he was chasing. Prasidh Krishna is a few points ahead because his economy rate is 7.8 against Hazlewood's 8.4.

But even Prasidh couldn't escape Vaibhav's onslaught on Monday night!

Table: Best performing players so far at IPL 18 (after Match 47 ending 28.4.24)

 

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 404 87 33 34 203 0 - 10 552 3197
2 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 456 82 46 16 150 0 - 9 492 1307
3 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 427 68 42 23 169.4 0 - 10 488 2815
4 Jos Buttler GT ENG 406 97 42 19 168.5 0 - 9 487 2446
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 426 75 41 22 152.7 0 - 10 476 3178
6 Virat Kohli RCB IND 443 73 39 13 138.9 0 - 10 442 3993
7 Aiden Markram LSG SA 335 66 30 15 147.6 4 8.8 10 440 382
8 Shubman Gill GT IND 389 90 38 13 156.2 0 - 9 429 2909
9 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 323 103 32 22 200.6 0 - 9 423 679
10 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 378 81 36 20 158.8 0 - 9 405 705
11 KL Rahul DC IND 364 93 28 16 146.2 0 - 8 391 2708
12 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 17 7.8 9 366 1963
13 Hardik Pandya MI IND 109 42 9 6 160.3 12 9.1 9 359 3827
14 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 260 62 32 12 151.2 0 - 9 358 235
15 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 288 97 18 21 182.3 0 - 9 351 5764
16 Josh Hazlewood RCB AUS 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.4 10 349 3010
17 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 288 71 28 12 156.5 0 - 9 348 4999
18 Sunil Narine KKR WI 151 44 15 12 175.6 7 7.8 8 341 2661
19 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 97 73 7 4 129.3 13 8.6 10 340 1421
20 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 292 83 34 14 168.8 0 - 9 337 898
21 Riyan Parag RR IND 266 43 18 18 158.3 0 8.5 10 336 3501
22 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 10 5 2 0 142.9 12 6.6 9 314 3191
23 Axar Patel DC IND 189 39 16 11 156.2 3 8.4 9 310 4025
24 Philip Salt RCB ENG 239 65 30 13 168.3 0 - 9 301 3211
25 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 240 141 31 11 180.5 0 10.3 9 301 3518
26 Travis Head SRH AUS 261 67 37 9 159.1 0 - 9 294 3601
27 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 271 61 24 15 146.5 0 - 9 289 393
28 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 166 53 10 6 125.8 6 8.2 9 287 4743
29 Tim David RCB AUS 184 50 16 14 197.8 0 - 10 285 885
30 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 11 6.9 9 279 3253
31 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 238 70 17 14 150.6 0 - 10 278 4232
32 Abishek Porel DC IND 253 51 25 9 153.3 0 - 9 274 1104
33 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 3 2 0 0 23.1 14 8 9 269 2812
34 Naman Dhir MI IND 155 46 14 8 184.5 0 4 10 265 1665
35 Tilak Varma MI IND 239 59 20 10 140.6 0 - 10 265 2537
36 Ayush Badoni LSG IND 252 50 22 9 142.4 0 - 10 257 1308
37 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 217 38 19 9 164.4 0 20 9 256 2954
38 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 187 52 14 9 152 0 - 10 253 3654
39 R Sai Kishore GT IND 1 1 0 0 100 12 8.5 9 252 600
40 Rohit Sharma MI IND 240 76 18 17 156.9 0 - 9 251 5457
41 Trent Boult MI NZ 1 1 0 0 100 13 8.5 9 251 4185
42 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 10 8 1 0 52.6 12 8.4 9 251 3599
43 Harshal Patel SRH IND 21 12 0 0 80.8 13 9 8 248 2440
44 Nitish Rana RR IND 208 81 25 9 169.1 0 9 10 244 1446
45 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 230 61 20 13 154.4 0 - 9 243 692
46 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 228 64 20 10 147.1 0 - 10 236 3917
47 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 66 39 6 4 206.3 7 9.3 9 235 161
48 Digvesh Rathi LSG IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 10 7.8 10 234 108
49 Khaleel Ahmed CSK IND 1 1 0 0 50 12 9 9 233 1558
50 Sanju Samson RR IND 224 66 23 10 143.6 0 - 7 232 6520
68 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR IND 151 101 9 16 215.7 0 - 3 197 469

Purnendu Maji, Srinivas Bhogle
