Rediff.com  » Movies » Adipurush Review: Why Mess With An Epic?

Adipurush Review: Why Mess With An Epic?

By DEEPA GAHLOT
June 16, 2023 11:43 IST
Cherry blossoms in Sri Lanka, Hanuman speaking Bombaiya, the mythical Sone Ki Lanka looking darkly Gothic, Raavan looking like a Bollywood dude... this is not modernisation. This is a travesty, asserts Deepa Gahlot.

The Ramayan is a part of our cultural DNA.

It needed faith and humility for a film-maker to present it to a Gen Z audience, not the arrogance of a big budget spectacle and computer imagery.

If Om Raut wanted to use visuals from every Hollywood sci-fi fantasy possible, he could have come up with an original script. Why mess with an epic?

Re-interpretation is acceptable, welcome even, but there has to be a fresh perspective to share.

Cherry blossoms in Sri Lanka, Hanuman speaking Bombaiya, the mythical Sone Ki Lanka looking darkly Gothic, Raavan looking like a Bollywood dude... this is not modernisation. This is a travesty.

 

DEEPA GAHLOT
