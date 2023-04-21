Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review: Only Bhai No Jaan In Salman's Latest

One heck of a banal and boring affair, spending its 144 clueless minutes on awkward romance, dreary melodrama, dowdy faceoffs and a forcibly squeezed in song for the lamest of reasons, sighs Sukanya Verma.

Salman Khan is so deep down in his formulaic rut that the only way he knows out is dole out more of the same. Except now, swagger has traded places with desperation.

So it's the same old bhai standing in front of his audience asking them to love him.

Between poorly constructed meta references to Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Wanted, famous dance steps and style staples, this drab remake of Ajith's already run-of-the-mill Veeram hopes to ride on the successful South cinema wave and yet cannot let go of its inherently Bollywood mindset.

Sans any spark, story or masala, this bland South-meets-North khichdi, cooked up by Farhad Samji, infamous for his broad brand of comedies, blows its own trumpet, whistles at its own herogiri and is stuffed with actors reduced to be cheerleaders for Bhai.

When an actor starts idolising his own imagery, it can only spell doom.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is a classic example of what happens when a superstar in denial interprets career fatigue as a challenge and fights it off with more career fatigue.

Salman beats some baddies, there's a song.

Salman chops off his tresses, there's a song.

Salman shaves his beard, there's a song.

Ironically, for all the action around the titular Bhai and Jaan, Salman sleepwalks through a part that reiterates stereotype as his favourite genre.

As for its sprawling cast, you'll hear more from them in movie promotions than the actual movie.

While Venkatesh is undoubtedly wasted in a role that does nothing for his stardom or skills, at least he gets to say the snooze fest's very best line: 'The End'.

