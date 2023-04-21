News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review: Only Bhai No Jaan In Salman's Latest

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review: Only Bhai No Jaan In Salman's Latest

By SUKANYA VERMA
Last updated on: April 21, 2023 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One heck of a banal and boring affair, spending its 144 clueless minutes on awkward romance, dreary melodrama, dowdy faceoffs and a forcibly squeezed in song for the lamest of reasons, sighs Sukanya Verma.

Salman Khan is so deep down in his formulaic rut that the only way he knows out is dole out more of the same. Except now, swagger has traded places with desperation.

So it's the same old bhai standing in front of his audience asking them to love him.

Between poorly constructed meta references to Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Wanted, famous dance steps and style staples, this drab remake of Ajith's already run-of-the-mill Veeram hopes to ride on the successful South cinema wave and yet cannot let go of its inherently Bollywood mindset.

Sans any spark, story or masala, this bland South-meets-North khichdi, cooked up by Farhad Samji, infamous for his broad brand of comedies, blows its own trumpet, whistles at its own herogiri and is stuffed with actors reduced to be cheerleaders for Bhai.

 

When an actor starts idolising his own imagery, it can only spell doom.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is a classic example of what happens when a superstar in denial interprets career fatigue as a challenge and fights it off with more career fatigue.

While not as ghastly as Antim or Radhe, depending how low your benchmark is, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is one heck of a banal and boring affair, spending its 144 clueless minutes on awkward romance, dreary melodrama, dowdy faceoffs and a forcibly squeezed in song for the lamest of reasons.

Salman beats some baddies, there's a song.

Salman chops off his tresses, there's a song.

Salman shaves his beard, there's a song.

Ironically, for all the action around the titular Bhai and Jaan, Salman sleepwalks through a part that reiterates stereotype as his favourite genre.

As for its sprawling cast, you'll hear more from them in movie promotions than the actual movie.

While Venkatesh is undoubtedly wasted in a role that does nothing for his stardom or skills, at least he gets to say the snooze fest's very best line: 'The End'.

More of Sukanya's Review SOON!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Review Rediff Rating:
 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
'Even pretty girls have stories to tell'
'Even pretty girls have stories to tell'
Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast
Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast
Son denied ticket, Eshwarappa gets a call from Modi
Son denied ticket, Eshwarappa gets a call from Modi
Recipe: Special Mutton Gosht
Recipe: Special Mutton Gosht
PM to chair meet on situation of Indians in hit Sudan
PM to chair meet on situation of Indians in hit Sudan
The Man Who Stunned Tim Cook
The Man Who Stunned Tim Cook

More like this

'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'

'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'

Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!

Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances