Animal Review: You *Have* To See This

Review: You *Have* To See This

Bloody Ranbir, beta Ranbir goes for broke in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's bonkers take on broken daddy-son bonds, notes Sukanya Verma.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's stories and characters aren't looking for a character certificate.

In Animal, a seething study on a son's obsessive hero worship of his emotionally unavailable father descending into wholehearted madness, the director unleashes his fiercest impulses and care-a-damn attitude to deliver an action-packed exchange of volatile emotions and ruthless violence.

While I process this euphoric medley of feral rage and dance of the dysfunctional to pen down a detailed review, here are three things you need to know.

First, Ranbir Kapoor's nakedness knows no bounds. He strips himself bare as an artist body and soul.

Second, Animal's violence isn't for the fainthearted unless you have an appetite for Korean style mayhem, like yours truly.

Third, book your tickets now. You have to see this.

Watch out for the full review in just a bit!

Animal Review Rediff Rating: