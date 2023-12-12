News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations

Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 12, 2023 11:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The nominations for the 81st Golden Globes are out, and Barbie and Succession lead the list.

Barbie and Succession get nine noms, followed by Oppenheimer at eight.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things get seven each.

The Bear and Only Murders in the Building get five while The Crown gets four.

The complete list of this year's nominees:

IMAGE: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall 
Killers of the Flower Moon 
Maestro 
Oppenheimer 
Past Lives 
The Zone of Interest 

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air 
American Fiction 
Barbie 
The Holdovers 
May December 
Poor Things 

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron 
Elemental 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Suzume 
Wish 

 

IMAGE: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 
John Wick: Chapter 4 
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 
Oppenheimer 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France 
Fallen Leaves, Finland 
Io Capitano, Italy 
Past Lives, United States 
Society of the Snow, Spain 
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA 

IMAGE: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

 

IMAGE: Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
Dance the NightBarbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
I'm Just KenBarbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
PeachesThe Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to FreedomRustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
What Was I Made For, Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

IMAGE: Keiran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession.

Best Television Series – Drama

1923 
The Crown 
The Diplomat 
The Last of Us 
The Morning Show 
Succession 

IMAGE: Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary 
Barry 
The Bear 
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See 
Beef 
Daisy Jones & the Six 
Fargo 
Fellow Travelers 
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

IMAGE: Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef

IMAGE: Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
'Life took a 360-degrees turn'
'Life took a 360-degrees turn'
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

More like this

Bhumi, Hrithik, Rani Win Big

Bhumi, Hrithik, Rani Win Big

Rakul, Hina, Rupali Bring Home The Gold

Rakul, Hina, Rupali Bring Home The Gold

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances