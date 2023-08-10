News
Jailer Review: Rajinikanth's Show All The Way

Jailer Review: Rajinikanth's Show All The Way

By DIVYA NAIR
Last updated on: August 10, 2023 13:51 IST
With Jailer, the Original Superstar proves that he's still the tiger of the jungle, declares Divya Nair.

 

Smart. Witty. Stylish.

Jailer is Rajinikanth's show all the way.

The actor plays a retired 'jailer', who will pull all strings to bring back his 'missing son' from the clutches of a ruthless gangster.

Although the film starts off slow, you can expect expect the domestic cat to show us her claws.

Blame it on my bias, but there is no Indian actor who can match Rajinikanth when it comes to stylish screen presence. He may be 72, but when he wields a gun, takes a puff or shakes a leg, or simply even puts on his trademark glasses and ties up his shoelace, you'd bet no one can dare take his place in the sun.

With Jailer, the original superstar proves that he's still the tiger of the jungle as he roars through this Nelson directorial, beating the bad guys to pulp, something that was missing in most of his earlier films.

After a long time, you get to see an interestingly cast anti-hero in the badass looking Vinayan and an equally ruthless Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before violent avatar.

Anirudh's racy BGM and a whole bunch of star cameos ensure you don't have much time to think about logic or relevance of the plot.

Jailer Review Rediff Rating:

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
9 Life Lessons From Rajinikanth
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
Sunny Leone Gets Ready To Party
ACT: Harmanpreet credits forwards for creating chances
ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai

Rajini@70: My Favourite Rajinikanth films

